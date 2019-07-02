IGNOU Admissions 2019: The registration process for MBA, B.Ed entrance exams has been extended till July 5, 2019. Candidates who have not yet registered can register themselves before the last date at ntaignou.nic.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification on its official website announcing the extension of registration for some of its courses. According to the notification, the registration for the entrance examination of MBA and B.Ed courses have been extended through the official website – ntaignou.nic.in till July 5, 2019.

The MBA admissions in IGNOU is conducted through OPENMAT and those who want to pursue an MBA course and B.Ed programmes from the Open University must register themselves for the upcoming entrance examination before the last date.

National Testing Agency or NTA, which is the newly formed examination conducting authority in the country will conduct the IGNOU MBA and B.Ed entrance exams this year. According to the notice by IGNOU, the entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) & B.Ed programmes for the academic sessions will be held on July 27, 2019 at various cities across the country.

All the candidates interested to pursue MBA or B.Ed in the open University must appear in the entrance examination to be conducted by the University through NTA. There is no other alternative to get admissions in the MBA and B.Ed courses in IGNOU other than appearing in the entrance examination. For registering, candidates need to visit the website of NTA, i.e. ntaignou.nic.in and submit their filled up online application form.

NOTE: The registration process closes on July 5, 2019 at 12:00 AM

For more information, candidates can also log into the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in.

