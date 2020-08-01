Indira Gandhi National Open University admissions 2020: deadline for IGNOU admissions for July 2020 session has been extended to August 16, 2020. The last date for Re-registration has also been extended to August 16,2020.

Admission and Re-registration date has been extended till August 16, 2020, at Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU. Admissions and re-registrations for courses under undergraduate degree, postgraduate degree, postgraduate degree certificate, postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma and application/awareness level programs is open till August 16, 2020. The mode of application should be online. The prospectus of the university that lists all the programs and details can be downloaded from the official website for more details.

The university had added 10 online programs and admissions into those were open. Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University has added 24 other courses on the online web portal caller SWAYAM. Students are advised to refer to the website for more specific details about these programs.

Previously, the university scheduled July 31, 2020, as the deadline for admissions and re-registrations. Due to ongoing coronavirus crisis, IGNOU has been extending its deadline for accepting applications from across the country. As per the latest notice issues, the deadline has been set to August 16, 2020. Students who wish to apply for either of the courses may now head towards filing their applications. IGNOU provides a plethora of options to students to choose from after 12th standard.

Also read: A way to Prepare for UPSC Civil Services Examination

Also read: CLAT 2020: Mistakes to avoid, precautions and everything you need to know

IGNOU is offering various program courses for the session of July 2020. The courses include BA in Hindi, Awareness course on Environment, MA in English, Awareness program on value-added products from fruits and vegetables, PGD in Rural Development, Dairy farming, Population and Sustainable Development and PG certificate in Adult Education.

Also read: Gujarat Technological University: Systems hacked, private data of 1200 students leaked