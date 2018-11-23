IGNOU Admit Card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit card for December 2018 term end examination. All interested candidates who are preparing for exams can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU had earlier released the timetable for December 2018 end-term examination.

IGNOU Admit Card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit card for December 2018 term end examination. All interested candidates who are preparing for exams can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU had earlier released the timetable for December 2018 end-term examination. The IGNOU exams are scheduled to begin from December 1 and to continue till December 31. The candidates can download their admit cards by entering a 9-digit enrolment number and by selecting the programme they had applied for.

IGNOU conducts examination twice every year – December and May. Similarly, IGNOU admits students to its courses in two sessions – January and July. Earlier, the registration process for B.Ed admission to the 2019-20 session at Indira Gandhi National Open University was extended till November 18.

Steps to download IGNOU hall ticket 2018 are mentioned below:

Log on to the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Click on student support tab on the homepage

A drop-down menu will appear on your screen

Click on the link that says Results

Now click on the Hall Ticket/admit card link

Click on Hall Ticket for December 2018 Term End Examination (New)

Now enter required details – 9-digit enrolment number and select programme before hitting submit button

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download your Admit Card and take printout for future use

