The entrance test for PhD and MPhil courses will be held by the university on March 4 (Sunday) at national level in selected examination centres across India. The last date for submission of application form is February 16. Applications in M.Phil. are invited in Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Translation Studies, Social Work, Commerce, Chemistry and Distance Education.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday invited applications for admission in M.Phil. and Ph.D. to register for entrance test which will be held on March 4. “The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes of the university for July 2018 session in regular mode,” Kaustuva Barik, Director, Research Unit, IGNOU said in a statement.

Admission will be decided through entrance test for all except Economics, for which the candidates will have to follow the criteria laid listed on the university website. For Ph.D., the admission is on in Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology, Library and Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Gender and Development Studies, Women’s Studies, Geography, Translation Studies, Statistics, Food and Nutritional Sciences, Environmental Studies, Geology, Management, Life Sciences, Commerce, Hindi, Distance Education, Nursing, Social Work, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Written test is must for all except Bio-chemistry, Physics, and Life Sciences, for which one has to follow the criteria on the website. The online portal for registration will be active from January 23. “The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode,” as per the IGNOU website.