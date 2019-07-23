Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently notified the candidates for the post of Consultant on the official website. The interested candidates can apply for the post online by filling the application form. The last date for application submission is August 1, 2019.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently announced vacancies for the post of Consultant. The candidates who are interested can apply for the job online through the official website ignou.ac.in. The last date of filling and submitting the forms is August 1 2019.

IGNOU recently posted a notification on its official website calling interested candidates for the vacancy of Consultant. They have taken out 3 vacancies for this post and candidates are supposed to complete the application and submission process before August 1.

The eligibility criteria for this post has been mentioned on the website. Candidates should have a Masters degree with 55% marks from a renowned university in Mass Communication and Journalism or Public relations. The candiadtes can expect a salary of Rs 40000 per month. It should be noted that the age limit of candidates should not exceed 60 years.

After completing for the application process the selected candidates will be called for an interview and information regarding the timings and date of interview will be provided on their personal email ID. For more information regarding the Consultant, post click here.

To apply for the job follow the link ignou.ac.in. Candidates are requested to fill the application form as asked in the directions given. To fill the form application form, click here.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Consultant post:

Step 1: Go on to the official website IGNOU

Step 2: Click on link vacancy for the post of Consultant

Step 3: Fill the application form online and submit it before the last date August 1. 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App