IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019: The application process for the next session of IGNOU B.Ed admission has begun on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria given here to be eligible for application submission. Check details inside.

IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the application process for the IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019 i.e. for the next session on its official website. According to reports, the online application process is now open for the candidates interested and eligible for the teacher’s related course. Candidates can log in to the official website of IGNOU – onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission and fill up the application form. Candidates must also note that there is no alternative way to apply except through IGNou’s online portal. There will be an entrance test conducted by the University for the admissions into the B.Ed programme.

According to the latest updates, the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for November 15, 2018. Candidates should make sure they fill up the application correctly before the closure of the application process on the official website. Candidates should fulfil the eligibility criteria given here to apply for the course:

Eligibility Criteria for IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019:

A candidate willing to apply for the course should have a Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity with at least 50% marks.

Or candidates must have passed Bachelors in engineering or technology or any other equivalent qualification with 55% marks.

Apart from the above two Candidates who want to apply for B.Ed ODL can be those in-service teachers in the elementary education

NCTE recognised teacher education programme certificate holders are also eligible to apply, they will not have to appear for the entrance, however, a face-to-face interview will be conducted

Moreover, 5% marks relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/PWD candidates as per central Government norms. Reservations of seats will be there for Kashmiri migrants and war widows as per the university guidelines.

Meanwhile, the authority has not yet declared the entrance examination date for B.Ed programme. Candidates are advised to keep on visiting the official website of IGNOU and check the exam date when released by the authority on the official website.

How to apply for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019?

Visit the official website of IGNOU

Click on the New User button and register yourself at first

After registration, an ID and Password will be generated

Login with the credentials to the user account

Now, Click on the online application option

Fill in all the details in the application form

Submit the form finally

To log in to the official website directly to apply online, click on this link: https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/

