IGNOU B.Ed. admission 2019: The online registration process for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) admission will be closed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the academic session 2019-21 on Thursday i.e., November 15, 2018. The aspiring candidates can apply online on the official website of IGNOU i.e. onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

The candidates will qualify the examination on the basis of the marks scored in the entrance test on an all over India basis to the IGNOU B.Ed. 2019.

Application Fee

Rs. 1000/- (Including Registration fee)

(Rs. 10000/- at counter an Rs. 1050/- by post)

Programme fee

The programme fee if IGNOU B.ed is Rs 50,000/-for the entire programme.

Following are the steps to register through online.

1. Click on LOGIN button from the homepage of Online admission system and then login with your UserName and password by clicking the LOGIN button given on the login screen.

2. Fill personal details, programme details, qualification details, course details, and correspondence details

3. Upload Scanned Documents: Remember, before this step you should must have the relevant scanned documents

4. Pay your Programme fee through debit/credit card (Master/Visa/Rupay) and Net banking

5. Once you have uploaded the document and click the NEXT button you will get the Form Preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference.

For further details, one can visit the website of IGNOU.

Refund of fee

Fee once paid will not be refunded or adjustable under any circumstances against any other examination of this University. However, in cases where University denied admission, the programme fee will be refunded after deduction of processing fee if nay though A/c payee Cheque only.

Following are the important dates to submit the application form.

The last date to submit the application form: November 15, 2018

Admit Card release date to be announced

Entrance Test date: December 2018

Popularly known as the ‘People’s University’, IGNOU offers a platform where students can pursue the course of their choice from the distance learning medium. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, and it has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education.

