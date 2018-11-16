IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019: The registration process for B.Ed admission has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University till November 18. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the entrance examination can do so by logging into the website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019: The registration process for B.Ed admission to the 2019-20 session at Indira Gandhi National Open University has been extended by the authority till November 18, as per reports in a leading daily. Earlier, the registration for the B.Ed admissions was supposed to be closed on November 15, 2018, however, the university decided to extend the date. Candidates who want to apply for the course but still have not done can check the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou.ac.in and log into the same to submit their applications before November 18, 2018.

Meanwhile, the application process for B.ED admission 2019 started from October 22, 2018, through the official website of IGNOU. Reports say that the entrance examination for the admissions will be held in December 2018 and candidates will be selected for admission on basis of their performance in the entrance examination.

How to apply online?

Visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Search for the IGNOU B.Ed Registration link and click on it on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, fill in all the details and submit

Login with the ID and password generated after the registration

Click on the apply online option

Fill in the details and make application fee payment online

Submit the application form

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as registration fee if paid at the counter while Rs 1050/- registration fee has to be paid if a candidates chose to pay by post. The entire IGNOU B.Ed course fees is Rs 50,000 which is needed to be paid by a candidate during the time of admission.

