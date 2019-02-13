IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019 declared: The Indira Gandhi National Open University result B.Ed entrance result 2019 are declared on IGNOU's official website ignou.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for the IGNOU B.Ed entrance 2019 examination can check IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019 by following the steps mentioned below.

IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019 declared: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the B.Ed entrance examination results 2019. The IGNOU has published the results on its official website @ ignou.ac.in. The B.Ed entrance examination 2019 was held in December last year. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by simply following the steps mentioned below. The qualified candidates will be eligible to enrol for the B.Ed programme 2019.

The counselling for eligible students for admission in the B.ED Programme 2019 session will be done at regional centres based on the region wise/cluster-wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

Here are the steps to check and download IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019:

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) @ ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019. Enter the required credentials. A PDF file will pop on your screen now. Download and save it. Check the result against your roll no. carefully

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More