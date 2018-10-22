IGNOU B.Ed programme 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the B.Ed programme schedule for the January 2019 session. The applicants can submit their forms online by simply logging @ onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission. The last date to submit the application form is November 15.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the schedule for B.Ed programme for the January 2019 session on its official website @ onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission. The applicants can submit their forms online by simply logging @ onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission. The duration of the B.Ed programme will be 2 years, which can be pursued in English and Hindi. The programme is also recognised by the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education).

The admission in B.Ed programme will be done on the basis of an entrance exam, which will be held in December 2018. As per the reports, the date for the B.Ed programme entrance exam will be announced soon and the last date to submit the application form is November 15.

Eligibility criteria for the IGNOU B.Ed programme 2019:

The candidate applying for the IGNOU B.Ed programme 2019 must have scored more than 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity.

Bachelors in engineering or technology with specialisation in science and mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

The board will give relaxation of 5 per cent marks to the SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per the guidelines from the Central Government. The Kashmiri migrants and war window candidates may take the benefit of relaxation according to the university rules and the forms will be accepted only through the online portal of the University.

