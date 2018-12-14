IGNOU BCS, MCS TEE exams 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for cancelled examination on its official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the same by logging into the website.

IGNOU BCS, MCS TEE exams 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the revised schedule or timetable for the cancelled examination that was cancelled earlier through its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination and were eagerly waiting for the release of the examination schedule can now check the same by logging into the website and download the timetable with the help of the instructions given below.

Candidates need to log into – ignou.ac.in for downloading the timetable and check other details regarding the examination.

How to check the revised schedule of IGNOU BCS, MCS TEE exams 2018?

Visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in Search for the link that reads, “IGNOU BCS, MCS TEE exams 2018” on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be taken to a pdf page Now, download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference Candidates can check the dates of the examination and start preparing for the examinations accordingly

To go to the official website the IGNOU’s website and download the PDF of the schedule, click on this link: http://ignou.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More