IGNOU campus placement 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to organise a campus placement drive, which will start from January 16 this year. Candidates can check the dates of the placement drive here.

IGNOU campus placement 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in association with its regional centres of Delhi-NCR is going to conduct the campus placement drive for its candidates on January 16. Candidates are advised to attend the placement session on the mentioned date at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, which has been scheduled to start at morning 10:00AM. The hiring will be done for vendor coordination and coupon selling personnel positions.

Speaking about the same, IGNOU Campus Placement Cell Director Professor B. B. Khanna said students who have completed graduation or are appearing for the final degree examination in any discipline will be eligible for participation in the placement drive. Candidates must note that they need to carry a valid ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs along with their IGNOU enrollment number.

It has also been said that candidates who are selected for the positions during the placement drive will have to immediately join in the organisation. Meanwhile, soon after the placement drive is over, candidates will get their results on the website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in.

How to check the placement result?

Log into the official website of the University

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Result of placement 2019”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

Direct link to check your placement result: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More