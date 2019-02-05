Indira Gandhi National Open University on Tuesday released the results of Term End Exams (TEE) held in December 2018 on its official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. However, what's interesting to note is that these results are only of those students who had applied for early results declaration during TEE December 2018 registration.

Only those who had applied for early results can check the results

Indira Gandhi National Open University on Tuesday released the results of Term End Exams (TEE) held in December 2018 on its official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. However, what’s interesting to note is that these results are only of those students who had applied for early results declaration during TEE December 2018 registration. For the rest of the students, the result of the TEE will be declared in mid-February. The exact date for the declaration of results is not known.

Only those who had applied for early results can check the results from the link provided below. For accessing the result, candidates will require the 9-Digit (Numeric) Enrolment Number.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO CHECK AND DOWNLOAD IGNOU DECEMBER 2018 RESULTS

1) Open the official website of the IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

2) On the homepage, you will find a link reading, “Early declaration December 2018 Exam result.

3) Click on the link

4) Now, the result page will open where 9-Digit enrolment number is required.

5) Enter the 9-Digit enrolment number and click on submit button.

6) Your term end exam result for December 2018 will be displayed on the screen

7) Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference

