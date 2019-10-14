IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has revised the datesheet or timetable or schedule of the term-end examination. Check how to download the IGNOU Term End Exam Datesheet 2019 here.

IGNOU December 2019 Datesheet: Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released a notification announcing the revision of the examination dates through its official website – ignou.ac.in. The candidates who are going to appear in the IGNOU Term End Exam 2019 must fill the online application form through the IGNOU official website soon before the application link gets deactivated. Meanwhile, the online application form for December examination is now available on the official website of the authority. The online application form for TEE December 2019 can be accessed by following the steps given below.

Direct link: Download the New Datesheet for Term End Exam 2019

How to fill the IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam Application form?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the authority as mentioned-above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Examination Form for TEE December 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, the application form will be displayed on the page

Fill the form and upload the necessary documents and submit the application fees

Keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to access the application form for the upcoming examination and submity the application fees online: http://exam.ignou.ac.in/

However, if you try to access the form there might be some technical glitches. In that case, candidates are advised to wait and have patience. Candidate can try to access the same after some time again. As per the official ntofication today, the IGNOU official website reads, “The Exam Form Submission Service is facing technical problems. It would be made operational by today 5.30 pm”.

For more information regarding the Term End Exam of the IGNOU, candidates can keep an eye on the official websiote of the autjhority on a frequent basis.

