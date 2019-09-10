IGNOU December 2019 term end exam: Application form submission for term end examination has started through the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the details in this article given below.

IGNOU December 2019 term end exam: The Indira Gandhi National open University or IGNOU has started the online application process for the upcoming term end examination to be held in the month of December this year through the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination are advised to fill the application form through the IGNOU official website before the closure of the process.

How to fill the application form for the term end examination?

Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Now, fill in the details to register yourself

Click on submit to get id and password

Login to the user portal for filling the online application form

Click on apply online and proceed to fill the form

Upload scanned copies of documents and submit application fees

Keep a copy of the online application form for future use

Candidates can go to the official website of IGNOU directly by clicking on this link: ignou.ac.in.

