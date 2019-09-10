IGNOU December 2019 term end exam: The Indira Gandhi National open University or IGNOU has started the online application process for the upcoming term end examination to be held in the month of December this year through the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination are advised to fill the application form through the IGNOU official website before the closure of the process.
How to fill the application form for the term end examination?
- Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the relevant link
- Now, fill in the details to register yourself
- Click on submit to get id and password
- Login to the user portal for filling the online application form
- Click on apply online and proceed to fill the form
- Upload scanned copies of documents and submit application fees
- Keep a copy of the online application form for future use
Candidates can go to the official website of IGNOU directly by clicking on this link: ignou.ac.in.