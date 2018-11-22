IGNOU December Exam Admit Card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University had released the Admit Cards or hall tickets for December end term examination 2018. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit cards by logging into - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December 2018 examination will be starting from December 1, 2018 and candidates must note that they would not be allowed to appear for the examination if they fail to produce the admit card at the exam centres on the day of the examination. Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the examination must carry IGNOU Identity-Card in the examination hall for the examination.

Students who do not have the IGNOU Identity card or have lost the same must bring the concern to the authority and get the duplicate copy of Identity Card issued from Regional Centres before the commencement of the examination.

How to download IGNOU December Exam Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website if IGNOU or Indira Gandhi National Open University – http://www.ignou.ac.in/

Search for the link that reads, “Hall Ticket for December 2018 Term End Examination” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the Nine Digit Enrolment Number and Select your respective program

Submit the details

On submitting, the IGNOU December Exam 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the Hall ticket for future use



To log in to the official website of IGNOU directly and download the Admit Cards, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

