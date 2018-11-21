IGNOU December Admit Card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will release the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for December examination on its official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December Admit Card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to release the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming examination to be conducted in December on its official website soon. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the official website for details regarding the release of the IGNOU December 2018 Admit Cards. Candidates can download the IGNOU 2018 December Admit Cards from the website – ignou.ac.in.

Moreover, according to the latest updates in leading dailies, the admit cards are likely to be released by the authority tomorrow, i.e. on November 22, 2018. The IGNOU December Exam 2018 has been scheduled from December 21 till December 30, 2018. Moreover, candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit cards on the day of the examination. Failing to produce the Admit Card or hall ticket in front of the invigilator will land the candidates in trouble, i.e they might not be allowed to appear for the examination without it.

Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the IGNOU December Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) – ignou.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “IGNOU December Admit Card 2018 download” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter your registration number or enrollment id and submit

The IGNOU December Exam Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website of IGNOU, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More