IGNOU December term-end exam Result 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely going to release the result of December term-end exam 2018 on its official website today. Candidates can check the steps download the result from - ignou.ac.in which has been given below.

IGNOU December term-end exam Result 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely going to declare the December term-end exam 2018 result on its official website today, February 15, 2019, according to reports in leading websites. The result will be published on the official website – ignou.ac.in and candidates who have appeared in the same will be able to check and download their respective result by logging into the website of IGNOU.

According to reports in a leading daily, IGNOU officials has said that the result is ready and will be published either by today evening or by tomorrow morning. Further adding that the results will be uploaded only after the concerned official gives his nod to release the same. The Board official also said that if not today, the results will be out latest by tomorrow.

The Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the result from the official website.

How to check the IGNOU December term-end exam 2018 result?

1. Log into the official website of IGNOU as mentioned above

2. Click on the link that reads, “IGNOU December term-end result 2018” on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter the details such as the registration number, roll number or date of birth to access the result

5. On submitting the details the result page will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Download the same and take a print out of the result sheet for future reference if necessary

Candidates can click on the direct link to download the result here: http://ignou.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More