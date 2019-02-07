IGNOU December exam: The December result of the candidates who applied early have been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University on the official website ignou.ac.in. The rest will have to wait till February-mid week to know the results. IGNOU PRO clarified that the results have been declared for those who had applied for earlier results.

IGNOU December exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will announce the results of December examinations in February-mid week for those who didn’t apply for the earlier results. While speaking to a leading daily, the PRO in a query quoted that the University had clarified the results have been declared for those candidates who had applied for earlier results. So the link is available only for only those students. The examinations were held from December 1 to 31, 2018.

The candidates are advised to download the results immediately. Enter your name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case the candidates are unable to download the results, they can immediately contact the regional exam centre. For further details, the candidates can check the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Here’s how to download the IGNOU December exam results 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter you registration details, roll number or name/ date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take out a print out for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More