IGNOU December term-end exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the result declaration date of the term-end examination on its official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check more details given below.

IGNOU December term-end exam results: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to declare the results of December term-end examinations (TEE) on its official website soon.

According to reports in a leading daily, the results will be published on the official website in the middle of this month. Candidates who have appeared in the examination conducted by the varsity and are eagerly waiting for their respective results can download the same with the help of the steps given here.

Moreover, reports say that an official from the varsity has said the results of IGNOU December examinations will be declared by February 15. Meanwhile, the authority had conducted the term-end examinations from December 1 to December 31, last year.

How to check the IGNOU December term-end exam results 2018

Step 1: Log into the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘download result’

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Here, enter the registration number, roll number or name and date of birth to access the result

Step 5: Click on the submit option

Step 6: The IGNOU term-end result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for reference in future

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More