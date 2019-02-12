The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will declare the results of December term-end examinations (TEE) by February 15, 2019 on the official website ignou.ac.in, as per the latest official notification. The examinations were conducted from December 1 to 31, 2018. Earlier, it declared the result of the candidates who had applied for earlier results.
IGNOU December exam results 2018: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website, ignou.ac.in
Step 2: After this, click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth
Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it, take a print out for future use.
Important Instructions:
The candidates are requested to download the results by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre.
In case, the candidates are unable to download the result, they can contact the regional centre.
In case of more details, the candidates can check the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.
