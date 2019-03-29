IGNOU Delhi recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited to apply for the Graphic designer, Video editor, Cameraman and other posts under Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi. Candidates need to submit their application through official website-ignou.ac.in, on or before April 7, 2019.

IGNOU Delhi recruitment 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi has invited candidates for Graphic designer, Video editor, Cameraman and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 7, 2019. Candidates need to register themselves through official website-ignou.ac.in.This recruitment will be on contractual basis for a period of six months. Further extension can be considered based on the performance and project’s requirement. However, the term of engagement can be extended up to a maximum of two years or the contract can also be terminated if the project is accomplished before.

Important Date:

• April 7, 2019: Last date of submitting the online application

Vacancy details:

Total Posts – 34

• Cameraman – 2 Posts

• Graphic Artist – 2 Posts

• Multimedia Programmer- 2 Posts

• Junior Graphic Artist – 3 Posts

• Junior Multimedia • Programmer – 3 Posts

• IT Consultant – 5 Posts

• Project Associate – 1 Post

• Junior Video Editor – 4 Posts

• Video Editor – 4 Posts

• Junior Consultant – 1 Post

• Junior IT Consultant – 2 Posts

• Account Assistant – 2 Posts

• DEO – 3 Posts

Salary:

• Cameraman – Rs.40,000 – 50,000/- per month

• Graphic Artist – Rs.40,000 – 50,000/- per month

• Multimedia Programmer– Rs.35,000 – 45,000/- per month

• Junior Graphic Artist – Rs.30,000 – 40,000/- per month

• Junior Multimedia Programmer –Rs.25,000 – 35,000/- per month

• IT Consultant – Rs.35,000 – 45,000/- per month

• Project Associate – Rs.35,000/- per month

• Junior Video Editor – Rs.25,000 – 35,000/- per month

• Video Editor – Rs.40,000 – 50,000/- per month

• Junior Consultant – Rs.25,000 – 35,000/- per month

• Junior IT Consultant – Rs.25,000 – 35,000/- per month

• Account Assistant – Rs.30,000/- per month

• DEO – Rs.20,000/-per month

Educational qualification:

• Cameraman – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and Certificate /Diploma in Cinematography 3) 5+ years of experience from reputed Institutions / Organizations. 5+ years of experience from reputed Institutions/Organizations.

• Graphic Artist – Candidates must be Graduate in any discipline and Diploma/Certificate in Fine Arts/ Commercial Arts/ Graphic Design/ Animation.5+ years of experience from reputed Institutions/Organizations. Expertise in 2D/3D graphics designing and animation.

• Multimedia Programmer- Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and should have a diploma in multimedia programming or Graduate in multimedia. 5+ years of experience in any reputed Institutions/Organizations. Experience in 2D/3D graphics, animation and multimedia programming.

• Junior Graphic Artist – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and Diploma/Certificate in Fine Arts/ Commercial Arts/ Graphic Design/ Animation. 2+ years of experience from reputed Institutions/Organizations. Expertise in 2D/3D graphics designing and animation.

• Junior Multimedia Programmer – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and Diploma in multimedia programming or Graduate in multimedia. 2+ years of experience in any reputed Institutions/Organizations. Experience in 2D/3D graphics and animations and multimedia programming.

• IT Consultant – Candidates should have MCA or BE/B.Tech (IT/CS) (or) M.Sc. (IT/CS) and 5+ years of experience in ICT/IT based educational projects with reputed Institutions / Organizations.

• Project Associate – Candidate must be a Post Graduate in any discipline and 5+ years of experience in handling projects in any reputed Institutions/ Organizations.

• Junior Video Editor – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and Certificate /Diploma in Cinematography. 5+ years of experience from reputed Institutions / Organizations.

• Video Editor – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and Certificate/ Diploma in Video Editing. 5+ years of experience in video editing from reputed Institutions/ Organizations. Expertise in video editing, preparation of documentaries, assembling recordings for broadcasting includes camera footage, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects.

• Junior Consultant – Candidate must be a Post Graduate in any Discipline and 2+ years of experience in IT based on educational Projects with reputed Institutions/Organizations.

• Junior IT Consultant – Candidate should have BCA or B.Sc. (IT/CS) or BIT AND 2+ years of experience in ICT/IT based educational projects with reputed Institutions /Organizations.

• Account Assistant – Candidate must be a Graduate in Commerce AND 5+ years of experience in accounts and administration in reputed Institutions /Organizations.

• DEO – Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and 2+ years of experience in any reputed Institutions/ Organizations. Good working knowledge of office tools (Word processing, Spreadsheets, PowerPoint)

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online on IGNOU website-ignou.ac.in with an application form attached with the online advertisement, before April 7, 2019, till 5:30 pm.

