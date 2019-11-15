IGNOU January 2020: The application process for the IGNOU January 2020 sessions has been started and all the candidates can visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the registration process for the upcoming session that January 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the January sessions through the official website of the university. Candidates must know that the registration process for IGNOU January 2020 will be done in online mode only.

Interested candidates must know that before the process of application registration on the official website of IGNIU is mandatory. Fo the process of registration website candidates need to have a valid E-ail account that can also be used for further communication. Candidates must check their eligibility criteria before applying for the job.

The application and the registration link for the same can be accessed from the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), ignou.ac.in. It is also necessary for the candidates to upload all the required documents.

Steps to register for IGNOU 2020 January session:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying online admissions open for January 2020 session for all programs present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Read the instructions mentioned on the same and click on the registration.

Step 5: Make a login using the User ID and password.

Step 6: Enter all the details and upload all the necessary documents and submit the registration fee.

Step 7: Submit the final application.

Step 8: Download the final application.

Step 9: Take a print out of the confirmation and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The admit cards for the same will be available just before one week of examination and all the candidates are supposed to bring the admit cards to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

