IGNOU June Result 2019: The results for June term-end examination 2019 has been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on the official website- ignou.ac.in. This years' IGNOU exam will be held for June session can know their results directly through the official website, ignou.ac.in. One can use their enrollment number to check their result through the official website.

The open distance learning institute provides undergraduate and postgraduate courses all over the country through numerous regional centres. June term-end examination was being conducted from June 1, 2019 to June 29, 2019. Results were declared on July 19, 2019.

IGNOU June Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result as available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to click on the term end link.

Step 4: Then click on June 2019 exam result is available on the top of the page.

Step 5: Result page will be opened on the homepage, the candidates’ area required to enter 9 digit numeric enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Do keep a check of your result an don’t forget to take a print out for future use.

Total of 7,59,380 candidates who are eligible appeared for the IGNOU term end exam in the month of June 2019. The examination was conducted in two shifts- morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Examination as held in 910 exam centres including 123 centres in jail for jail inmates. 16 centres abroad, as per report.

About IGNOU

IGNOU offers open distance learning education to millions through its regional centre network. University offers 21 schools of studies, a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. Around 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes are being offered by the university.

