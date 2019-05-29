IGNOU June term end exam 2019: The June term end exam dates have been announced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University from June 1 to June 29 on the official website @ignou.ac.in. The hall tickets for the exams have already been released in the previous week. Around 7,59,380 eligible candidates had applied for the exam.

IGNOU June term end exam 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, is all set to conduct the term end examinations from June 1 to June 29, on the official website @ignou.ac.in. The University released the hall tickets for the term-end examination, in the previous week. There are around 7,59,380 eligible candidates, who applied for the admit cards. The candidates who haven’t downloaded the admit card can do so, after visiting the official website. The June term-end examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The University has 910 exam centres, including 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card with them otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without an admit card. Also, mobile phones are also not allowed inside the exam hall.

The BCA and MCA students will be issued separate admit cards for the practicals. Students can also contact the regional centres in the month of June’s last week for their practical exams.

For BLiSc. (Library Science), all theory examination centres’ link haven’t been activated on the official website. of the practical exam. To know their practical exam centres, the students can duly contact the examination centres’ superintendent.

IGNOU Admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Hall Ticket for Term End Examination June 2019’, on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: You can enter log-in after using the enrolment number, then select a programme from the drop-down menu,. Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed, download the admit card

In the meantime, the process for the admission to several courses at IGNOU has been started. It will be concluded on July 15 for certificate programmes. While on July 31, the process will be ended for all other programmes. The interested candidates can apply both online (at ignou.ac.in) and offline, after visiting their respective centres.

