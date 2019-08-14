IGNOU June term-end exam 2019: The results of the June term-end examinations has been announced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Interested candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website.

IGNOU June term-end exam 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results of June term-end examinations on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results of the IGNOU.

Grade cards have also been released and can be accessed by the students at the official website.

IGNOU June term end exam 2019 results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab as available on the home page

Step 3: A new screen will be opened

Step 4: Click on the June 2019 result as listed on the top of the page

Step 5: Enter their nine digit enrollment number and then click on submit

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result. Take a print out for future references.

Examinations for June TEE 2019 were started on June 1. It was concluded on June 29, 2019. The exams were conducted in the morning shift and evening shift.

While the process for the admission in the certification programme which was concluded on July 15, 2019 and for other programmes admission. It will be concluded on July 31, 2019.

Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres. All of them are in collaboration with schools and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.

Along with the end term results, IGNOU has also released the grade card

BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

BDP/BA/BCOM/BSC

Direct link to download the grade card is

https://gradecard.ignou.ac.in/gradecardM/Result.asp

A total of 7,59,380 candidates had appeared for the IGNOU term end exam in the month of June. For years, IGNOU June term-end examinations are conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The Indira Gandhi National Open University has 910 exam centres across world, including 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

