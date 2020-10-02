IGNOU on Thursday declared June 2020 term-end exam results on their official website. The university has also released the grade cards.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared June 2020 term-end exam results on their official website. The university has also released the grade cards for June 2020 term-end examinations. The grade cards have been released for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/BCOM/BSc/ASSO and other programmes.

In case the result of any course is not declared, candidates are advised to fill the exam form without waiting for the result to avoid late fee charge. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the grade card and result by clicking by visiting the official website. Here are all the details candidates are required to follow in order to generate their IGNOU June term-end exam result 2020.

Know how to download IGNOU June-term end result 2020: Follow the following steps to-

Candidates visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in Click on the link for Term-end result on their homepage It will be directed to a new page. Click on for ‘June 2020 Examination Result’ or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number Click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer

Earlier today IGNOU extended the last date for admissions and assignments submission as announced on their official website. This year keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government IGNOU conducted the term-end examinations at more than 700 examination centres.