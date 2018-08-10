IGNOU June Term End Result 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the IGNOU June Term End Result 2018. Candidates, who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou.ac.in. Given below are the steps on how to check the IGNOU June Term End Result 2018.

Step 1: In order to check the IGNOU June Term End Result 2018, visit the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, the Student’s Zone tab will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the link term end exam June 2018 result.

Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter the 9 digit enrolment number which is allotted by the university.

Step 5: Submit the entered details and the result will appear.

Step 6: Download the IGNOU June Term End Result 2018 and take a print out of the result for future references.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The university began in the year 1987 with an Act of Parliament, Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education. With the strength of 4528 students, the university is one of the best open university for the students who want to pursue courses and degrees by correspondence.

