The last date to submit assignments for the end term examinations of Indira Gandhi National Open University is today. As per the earlier announcements, the students can submit the assignments of term end exam December 2018 till November 30, 2018 only. The students who study in affiliation with the Indira Gandhi National Open University should note that after today no assignments will be accepted by the university. The people who wish to submit their assignments and get it checked must do it today before the deadline ends.

It is important for the students to submit their respective assignments according to their courses as they would not be given an admit card for the final exam without it. If the candidate will not receives the issued admit card, he/she will not be able to appear for the examination. The students can directly go to the university to submit their assignments today. This date is valid for the students studying in all courses of the university.

IGNOU is going to conduct its end term examination 2018 from December 01 onwards. The assignment is important equally for both the theory and practical examination. The assignment comprises of questions from the subjects chosen by the candidates. It is also necessary to answer all the questions and the candidate should follow the word limit prescribed while writing the assignment paper.

