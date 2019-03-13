IGNOU admissions 2019: Online application process for Ph.D./M.Phil. programmes have started through the official website of Ignou ignou.ac.in Candidates have to clear the entrance exams for admissions into the respective programmes. Last date for submission of the form to apply for Ph.D./M.Phil. programmes is March 25, 2019.

IGNOU Admission 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) has started accepting the regular mode Ph.D./M.Phil. Programmes application. Candidates can start filling the application forms for the July 2019 session through IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of the form is March 25, 2019. Candidates will have to clear an entrance exam to get admission for their respective Ph.D./M.Phil Programmes. The exam will be conducted on April 7, 2019.

The PhD programmes can be categorised under Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, English, Commerce, Environmental Science, Education, Fine Arts, Gender and Development Studies, Geology, Hindi, Journalism, and Mass Communication, Management, Music, Rural Development, Social Work, Statistics, Translation Studies, Women’s Studies whereas M.Phil. programmes have the category for Commerce, Chemistry, Translation Studies, journalism and Mass Communication.

Steps to fill the form :

1. Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

2. Then click on Register online

3. Click on the download PDF file for details or simply click on ‘online registration for PhD/ MPhil

4. Get Register yourself

5. Declare yourself by clicking ‘I agree and proceed’

6. Then fill the form

7. At last, make the payment.

The research programmes of the regular mode are strictly followed under the agreement with the University Grants Commission. IGNOU has over 3 million ambitious students in India. It has 21 Schools of Studies in other countries and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. IGNOU offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes, with a strength of nearly 810 faculty members and 574 academic staff at the headquarters and regional centres and about 33,212 academic counsellors from conventional institutions of higher learning, professional organisations, and industry among others.

