IGNOU MBA, B.Ed entrance admit card 2019: The admit card is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for IGNOU OPENMAT for MBA and B. Ed entrance tests today at the official website ntaignou.nic.in.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed entrance admit card 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to be released the hall tickets for IGNOU OPENMAT for MBA and B. Ed entrance tests today on the official website ntaignou.nic.in.Previously, IGNOU OPENMAT hall ticket was scheduled to be released on July 10. Interested candidates can expect the admit cards.

Entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions will be held by the National Testing Agency on July 27, 2019. The entrance examination will be conducted at more than 100 cities across India. The IGNOU MBA entrance test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while the IGNOU B.Ed entrance 2019 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.

The instructions related to the hall ticket are important. read them carefully. In case of any discrepancy the particulars of the candidate, his/her photograph and signatures displayed in the hall ticket and confirmation page, they should immediately report between 10 am and 5 pm until 27 July.

In case, the candidates should appear at the entrance examination hall with their admit card.

However, NTA will take proper action for making mistakes. Admit cards will not be sent by post.

Steps to download IGNOU MBA, B.Ed entrance admit card 2019 :

Step 1: Go to the official website at ntaignou.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card download

Step 3: Enter the required details on the login page that opens and submit

Step 4: Take a printout of admit card and save it on your computer

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours. The language of the exam will be both Hindi and English

