IGNOU OPENMAT 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification regarding various examinations on the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. Various examinations have been postponed and scheduled to be conducted from December 5, 2018. They have been rescheduled and will now be conducted from December 23, 2018.

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018 to be released soon

The admit card of the ‘OPENMAT-XLIV’ entrance examinations has not been released yet by The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The aspirants can download the admit card through the official website. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16. Various MBA courses are being offered by the Institute.

A candidate needs to be prepared with topics such as general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

Educational qualification

MBA: Bachelor’s degree in Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category.

No age restrictions for the MBA aspirants to apply for the course.

Specialization Post Graduate Diplomas: Any Graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General Category and 45 per cent for Reserved Category candidates. Also, there is no age restriction.

Meanwhile, the online registration process for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) admission will be closed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the academic session 2019-21 on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Following is the application fee that every candidate needs to pay

Rs. 1000/- (Including Registration fee)

(Rs. 10000/- at counter an Rs. 1050/- by post)

Programme fee

The overall programme fee of IGNOU B.Ed is Rs 50,000/-for the entire programme.

The candidates will qualify the examination on the basis of the marks scored in the entrance test on an all over India basis to the IGNOU B.Ed. 2019.

