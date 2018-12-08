Admit card for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT-XLIV entrance examination are expected to be released in the next week, i.e after December 9. The exam will be conducted on December 16, therefore, all the aspiring candidates, who have applied for the exam, must keep a vigil on the official IGNOU website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in as on any day the notification to download the admit card could appear.

Admit card for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT-XLIV entrance examination are expected to be released in the next week, i.e after December 9. The exam will be conducted on December 16, therefore, all the aspiring candidates, who have applied for the exam, must keep a vigil on the official IGNOU website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in as on any day the notification to download the admit card could appear. All the candidates who are preparing for the entrance exam need to keep a check on the official website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in to download the admit card. The said entrance exam is conducted for various programmes including MBA and other courses.

How to download IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018

The aspiring candidate must open the website ignou.ac.in The candidate should look for OPENMAT admit card link which would be either flashing or highlighted on the site. Once the OPENMAT link is opened, the candidate should enter the credentials including the roll number, password, registration and whatever is required. Once all the details are filled by the candidate, the admit card will appear on the screen. The candidate can download the admit card, or share it through email or take a print out.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is one of the most recognised universities and its value is appreciated across the country. Candidates who pursue their professional education from the university are placed well and acquire good jobs across the country.

Exam pattern for IGNOU OPENMAT 2018

English language skills, logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude and questions on general awareness will be part of the entrance exam.

Eligibility criteria for IGNOU OPENMAT 2018

The aspiring candidate should be graduate in any of the mention fields: Cost accountancy, Company secretaryship, Chartered Accountancy, and must posses 50% marks in the said graduate courses. The 50% marks requirement is for the candidates who fall in the general category and 45% marks in the reserved category candidates.

