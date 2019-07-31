IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019 released @ nta.ac.in, last date to raise objections today: NTA has released the IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019 on its official website @ nta.ac.in. It was the first time that the NTA conducted the OPENMAT exam 2019 but IGNOU. The candidates can visit the official website to check the answer key.

IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019 released @ nta.ac.in, last date to raise objections today: National Testing Agency has released the OPENMAT Answer key 2019 on its official website i.e; @ nta.ac.in. The answer key which was released at 5 pm on July 30 will be available to check till July 31, 5 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination should keep in mind that they can raise objections and send their justifications before 5 pm today. This year, the NTA conducted the OPENMAT examination 2019 on July 27, 2019, on the behalf of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Over 8,000 students appeared for the examination in a maiden Computer-Based Test (CBT) across 135 centres.

The notification released by the NTA said that the candidates who are planning to challenge a question have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 for each question they raise an objection to. The money will be refunded if the objection is found correct. It should also be noticed that no objections will be taken into consideration until the amount mentioned-above is paid.

Any clarification on OPENMAT Answer key 2019 will be given on August 1 or August 2, 2019. Also, the OPENMAT result 2019 will be released in the first week of August 2019.

IGNOU OPENMAT Answer key 2019: Steps to check

Browse the official website of NTA for IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 @ nta.ac.in After you are directed to the homepage, click on IGNOU OPENMAT link You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link IGNOU OPENMAT Answer key 2019 The OPENMAT Answer key 2019 will open in the PDF format, download to access the answer key

OPENMAT 2019 is an entrance examination conducted by IGNOU for admission to its MBA program. The test is designed in such a way that it checks the candidates’ aptitude in the MBA stream.

