IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed admission 2019: The National Testing Agency which started the application process for the entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes will close the application process. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the examination in an online mode for the first time through a third party. Previously, the IGNOU had announced the admission exams online. The IGNOU vice-chancellor, Nageshwar Rao has also said more exams (earlier conducted by IGNOU) can be expected to be conducted by NTA in the near future.

NTA IGNOU OPNEMAT, BEd applications 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntaignou.ac.in

Step 2: click on ‘application form for openmat or BEd’

on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new candidate registration’

Step 5: Fill all the required details and register online

Step 6: Use for registration id to log-in

Step 7: Fill online form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Download confirmation page, take print out

NTA IGNOU OPNEMAT, BEd applications 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for MBA admissions, any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) is 50 per cent marks.

A minimum of 45 per cent marks are required for the reserved category candidates. No age bar for the same.

At least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or in the Master’s degree in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity is required.

At least 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent in Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics is necessary. Those with NCTE recognition and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can also apply.

A provision of relaxation of minimum marks by 5 per cent is present for reserved category of candidates.

The online submission of forms for both exams will be closed on July 1, 2019.

Candidates can correct the mistakes done in the application form. University has provided a facility to correct their mistakes through a window from July 2 to 3, 2019. A two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted on July 27, 2019. The duration of the exam will be from 10 am to 12 pm.

For OPENMAT, the exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The application fee for both B.Ed entrance and OPENMAT, is Rs 600.

