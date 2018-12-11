IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the upcoming OPENMAT entrance examination has been released on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates appearing for the examination can download the same by logging into - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Admit Card 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the upcoming OPENMAT entrance examination through its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the official website – ignou.ac.in. Moreover, the OPENMAT 2019 examination will be conducted by the University on December 16, 2018.

Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination to be held by the University.

How to download the OPENMAT, B.Ed Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of IGNOU

Click on the link that reads, “OPENMAT 2019 Admit Card download”

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the details such as your registration number and click on the submit button

The candidates will be taken to the admit card page

Download the OPENMAT Admit Card 2019 and take a print out of the same for future reference

To log in directly to the official website, click on this link: http://ignou.ac.in/

