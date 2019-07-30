IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Exam Answer Keys 2019: The NTA has released the answer keys of IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019 and IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 MBA exam through the official website. Candidates can now log into ntaignou.nic.in and check their answer keys.

IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Answer Key 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA, which is the examination conducting authority for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019 has released the answer keys for IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 MBA exam and B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019 on the official website – ntaignou.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check and download their answer keys fro the official website.

According to the reports, the IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 MBA exam and B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019 answer keys are now available on the NTA official website. Candidates can also file objections or challenge the wrong answer keys through the official website. The link to submit challenges will be activated soon. Candidates must keep their login details handy to access the answer keys and download the same.

How to download the IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 MBA exam and B.Ed Entrance Exam 2019 answer keys?

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency – ntaignou.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that read, “PUBLIC NOTICE: DISPLAY OF QUESTION PAPER, RESPONSES AND CHALLENGE OF ANSWER KEY” as displayed on the left side of the page

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

According to the notification on the NTA official website, the NTA-IGNOU MBA (OPENMAT) and B.Ed – EXAM-2019 was conducted throughout the country on July 27, 2019, at 135 different examination centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the closure of the submission of challenges against the answer keys fro July 31, 2019 (up to 5:00 PM).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App