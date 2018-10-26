IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV Admission 2019: Applications are now open for the OPENMAT-XLIV Entrance exam for admission into the MBA programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for January 2019 session. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV Admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification inviting application for admission to Management Programmes through OPENMAT-XLIV for January 2019 session. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination next year can check the official website of IGNOU and go through the details such as eligibility criteria qualifications needed for appearing in the entrance before applying online.

Moreover, according to reports, the last date for submission of the filled up online application has been scheduled for November 15, 2018. This entrance examination is conducted by IGNOU for Admissions into the MBA courses under the varsity. However, admission into the undergraduate programmes will be considered without any entrance examination. The varsity is all set to conduct the entrance exam for admission to the degree/ diploma management programmes on December 16, 2018.

Those candidates who have enrolled for PG Specialisation Diploma directly can later take admissions to the MBA programmes after clearing of OPENMAT entrance exam.

How to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV Admission 2019?

Log in to the official website of IGNOU – http://www.ignou.ac.in/

Search for the registration link and click on the link

Enter all the relevant information

Submit the details

An Id and password will be generated

Login to the candidate’s portal with the id and password

Click on “Apply Online” option

Fill in all the details in the application form

Make application fee payment online

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of IGNOU and apply online directly, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

