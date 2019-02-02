The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their results on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. The students can directly log on to onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in for their results. The OPENMAT XLIV (Management Program) examination was held on December 16, 2018, at various test centres.

The examination was conducted for admission to various Degree/Diploma programme in Management – Master of Business Administration, Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

Know how to download IGNOU OPENMAT results 2018:

Log on to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The direct link to download results is also available here. On the homepage, click on OPENMAT-XLIV results Now you will be re-directed to a new page, enter requisite details – roll number, password Results will be displayed on your screen Save and take print out of the same for future reference

