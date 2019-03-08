IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019: The entrance examination results of OPENMAT XLIV (Management Programme) have been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The test will be conducted on March 10 between 10 am to 1 pm.

IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the entrance examination dates of OPENMAT XLIV (Management Programme) on the official website ignou.ac.in. As per the schedule, the IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019 will be conducted on March 10. The exam duration is 2 hours i.e., from 10 am to 1 pm. It will be held at various test centres across the country.

IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019: Details

The OPENMAT XLV 2019 will be held at 61 exam centres.

IGNOU OPENMAT Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘hall ticket for OPENMAT XLV July 2019’ under ‘Alert’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your control number, mobile number and date of birth in the space provided

Step 4: Click on submit option

Step 5: Admit cards will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download it, take out a print out

Important Note: The candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre without admit card. They must report the centre before 45 minutes. No request will be entertained for further change will be entertained.

Important instruction for candidates:

1. Bring BLUE / BLACK Ball Point Pen for marking the Answers in the OMR Sheet.

2. Do carry your admit card.

3. Application of a programame will be rejected if the admit card is not attached

4. If result card is not attached, you should retain a photocopy of the result card for your record

5. Cell Phone, Pagers, Calculators, Electronic Gadgets are strictly not allowed inside the Examination hall.

About IGNOU:

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with strength of 4,528 students.

It promotes, coordinates and regulates the standards of education which are offered through open and distance learning in the country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More