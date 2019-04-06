IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019 result declared: The result for OPENMAT– an entrance examination for the admission to the MBA courses has been announced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on the official website ignou.ac.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website.

IGNOU OPENMAT XLV 2019 result declared: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result for OPENMAT– an entrance examination for the admission to the MBA courses in the open university at its official website, ignou.ac.in. The interested candidates can check the result through the official website. The candidates who wish to apply for the OPENMAT exam can do the same for the MBA or related programmes at IGNOU. This can be done by submitting the application form to the management programme. Rs 1,800 is payable as the application fee per course.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘results’, on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the result of OPENMAT XLIV entrance exam

Step 5: Log-in using enrolment number

Step 6: Result will be displayed

IGNOU OPENMAT result 2019: Documents required

1. Attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification(s).

2. Print out of this result Card.

3. Paste your recent photograph and sign in the box provided above.

4. Hall ticket duly signed by candidate and invigilator.

5. Experience certificate wherever required.

6. Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates.

7. Identity Card duly filled up.

8. Demand Draft of fee

For July 2019 session, the last date is May 31, 2019. Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced the result for entrance exam conducted for admission to the B.Ed programmes at its website, ignou.ac.in.

About IGNOU

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is continously making efforts to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e. Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.

