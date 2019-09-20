IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc Nursing applications 2020: the online application for the Post Basic B.Sc Nursing programme has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Candidates those to wish to apply for the programme can visit the official website to apply for the same.

IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc Nursing applications 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the online application for the Post Basic B.Sc Nursing programme. The online application has been declared on the official website of the University. Candidates those to wish to apply for the programme can visit the official website to apply for the same.

Candidates must note that they can apply for the Post Basic B.Sc Nursing programme till October 2019. In order to apply for the IGNOU 2020 Post Basic B.Sc, Nursing programme candidates need to complete the registration process on the link provided on the home page.

The registration and application form for Post Basic B.Sc Nursing 2020 is available on the website ignou.ac.in. The course fee for B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) or BScN(PB) programme at IGNOU is Rs 54,000. There are a total of 650 seats in IGNOU for the three -year duration programme.

To apply for the course candidates are first required to complete the registration process by entering the User name for Login, full name, email address, password, and mobile number. It involves a total of 3 major steps

Step 1: Registration

Candidates must register themselves and for that, they are advised to click on the registration link on the homepage provided and enter the asked details. A user name and password by the candidates will be generated. Candidates can use this user name and password to log in and fill the application form.

Step 2: Filling the Application Form

Once the candidates are done with the registration process, candidates will have to enter details including the Personal information, academic qualification, address of communication, etc.

Step 3: Uploading Documents

After filling all the details, candidates must then upload all the required documents. A scanned copy of a passport size photograph and signature must be required to upload. The documents have to be uploaded as per the size mentioned in the application form.

Step 4: Application Fee

The application fee has to be submitted online.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App