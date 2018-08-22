IGNOU June Re-Exam Hall Ticket 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the Admit Cards/hall tickets for the re-examination to be conducted for Clash Courses-June 2018, Term End Examination. Students who had registered for the re-examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website by using their enrollment number. Amit card or hall tickets are available at www.ignou.ac.in.
Steps to download IGNOU June Re-Exam Hall Ticket 2018:
- Log in to the official website of IGNOU, www.ignou.ac.in
- Search for the link that reads ‘hall ticket’ the homepage
- Enter the necessary enrollment number
- Submit the details and download your admit card
- Take a print out of the same
To go to the official website of IGNOU and download the Hall Ticket, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/
