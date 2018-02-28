The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, February 28 released admit cards of M Phil PhD Entrance Exam 2018 on its official website ignou.ac.in. All the candidates are who are appearing for the examination are requested to carry the admit cards while going for the exam. By following basic steps all the candidates applying for the entrance exam can download their admit cards.

Indira Gandhi National Open University known as IGNOU is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, February 28 released admit cards of M Phil PhD Entrance Exam 2018 on its official website ignou.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The exam centers are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Patna. All the candidates are who are appearing for the examination are requested to carry the admit cards while going for the exam. The admit card for the entrance exam can be checked on the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open Universit, which is, ignou.ac.in.

As per the media reports, there are approximately 4026 candidates who are expected to sit for the examination against 65 seats in M.Phil and 290 seats in PhD programmes. Indira Gandhi National Open University known as IGNOU is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India. Named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, the university was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985. The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987: Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance.

By following basic steps all the candidates applying for the entrance exam can download their admit cards, here are the following steps:

Step 1. The candidate should log in to the University’s official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: After that click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3: Fill the significant information and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be published on the screen

Step 5: Download the copy of the admit card for future reference

