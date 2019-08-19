IGNOU Result 2019: The results of June Term End Exam 2019 conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has been declared at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check how to download the result given in this article.

IGNOU Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released the June Term End Exam results on the official website – ignou.ac.in. All the students who have appeared in the term-end examination conducted by the varsity can check and download their results from the official website of IGNOU.

According to reports, the link to check and download the results is now active and those who have appeared in the exam can access the official website to check the term-end result. Candidates need to enter the login details to access the result on the official website of IGNOU. They need to use their registration id and roll number to check the result. Candidates can check the simple steps for downloading the IGNOU June exam result given below for their convenience.

How to Check IGNOU June Term End Exam 2019 Result?

Log in to the official website first of IGNOU as mentioned i.e. ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ IGNOU June Term End Exam 2019 Result “

“ On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter the details as asked in the provided space to login to your user portal

On submitting, the result page will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IGNOU Result 2019 for June Term End Exam 2019

For more information regarding the IGNOU Admissions, IGNOU Examinations and others, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website.

