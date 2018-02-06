IGNOU December Term End Exam Results 2017 Grade Card has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website – ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU grade card of marks has been published in 3 separate categories of BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes and Other Programmes. IGNOU released the December Term End Exam Result 2017 on 5 January 2018.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the December Term End exam result grade card 2017, today on its official website. The IGNOU grade card of marks has been published in 3 separate categories of BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes and Other Programmes. IGNOU released the December Term End Exam Result 2017 on 5 January 2018. The IGNOU result grade card has been released for all the courses for which term end exam was conducted in December 2017. All those students who are not satisfied with their IGNOU results can apply within 6 months from the date of issue of final grade/marks card, which will further go for revaluation.

There are certain steps to download the IGNOU December 2017 term end examination grade card

Step 1. Go to the official website of IGNOU, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade card of December 2017 new link from the homepage.

Step 3. The candidate will see on the next page by choosing candidates programme link as given below BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

For Other Programmes

Step 4. After this, the candidate should enter 9 digital Enrolment number.

Step 5. Click on submit and take the IGNOU grade card, for further reference keep a photocopy of the card.

Indira Gandhi National Open University which is known as IGNOU, is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India. Named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, the university was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million. The University was founded to serve the Indian population by means of distance and open education, providing higher education opportunities particularly to the disadvantaged segments of society. It also aims to encourage, coordinate and set standards for distance and open education in India, and to strengthen the human resources of India through education.