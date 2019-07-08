IGNOU SOFL launched the Persian language course: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new persian language course and will be run by the School of Foreign Languages (SOFL) the fee structure of the course is Rs 1800. Check all the details @ignou.ac.in

IGNOU SOFL launched Persian language course: Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a new Persian language course and now students can take command over a new language. The Persian language is a certificate course (CPEL) which is now available on Open and Distance Learning mode (ODL) which will be run by the school of foreign languages and SOFL.

Every year, a massive number of candidates take admission in IGNOU to pursue different courses and now by looking onto these admission rates IGNOU has brought a new certificate Persian language course. Candidates who are interested to take admission in this new language course can click on the link @ignou.ac.in which will directly take you to IGNOU official website.

Perhaps, SOFL’s main focus is to open a new learning path for the students who have a keen interest to learn new languages other than English and French. To enroll in this course, candidates must be above 18 years of age and he/she holds a 12 pass certificate. Talking about the fees structure, currently, the university has fixed it to Rs 1800.

Whereas to make learning easier the language will be instructed in English and Persian language, its a 6 months program and the maximum duration of the course is to 2 years.The admission will start in July session and the programs are offered in the regional center in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar and Noida.

