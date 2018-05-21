The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the hall tickets/admit cards for the June 2018 term end examinations to be held soon. Students can download the same from the official website of the University or click on the link given below to download directly. Steps to download TEE June 2018 Hall Ticket is given below.

The hall tickets/admit cards for the final exams of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the June 2018 term has been released today, May 21, 2018 on its official website. Students who will have to appear for the June end term excams can download the same from the university’s website. As per the notifications on the website, the final term exams 2018 is all set to commence from June. Also, the admissions for the July 2018 session is now open on the official website of the University. Students sweeking admissions into various courses for the academic year 2018-19 can apply online.

Meanwhile the MBA admissions is also set to start on the IGNOU website soon. According to latest reports, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to conduct the OPENMAT XLIII 2018 on June 24, 2018 this year for admissions to Management programmes. The entrance examination for the courses will be held in June 2018. Moreover, the students can also apply for the Post Graduation Diploma courses of IGNOU for some courses directly. Students can check the notification online carefully before filling up the application form. The students can only apply for the diploma and postgraduate diploma courses for the July 2018 admission.

Students can download the Hall tickets/admit cards by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of IGNOU , http://www.ignou.ac.in/ Search for the link that reads, “Hall Ticket June 2018 TEE” and click on the same Students will be directed to another page Enter the requisite details such as Nine Digit Enrollment Number and Select Program and click on the submit button your admit card/hall ticket will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now, download and take a print out for your reference untill the declaration of the results.

To download your hall ticket/admit card directly students can click on this link:

Also, the list of examination centres for the June TEE exam 20128 has been announced by the university on its official website. To see click here: Exam Centre List for June 2018 TEE

