IGNOU December results 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the December 2018 Term End Examination (TEE) for students who had taken the test on its official site ignou.ac.in. The students who had appeared for the exam may check their results on the official website on ignou.ac.in.

The written test had been conducted by the IGNOU between December 1- 31 last year.

IGNOU RESULT DECEMBER 2018: STEP TO DOWNLOAD

– Visit the official site ignou.ac.in

– On the homepage click on the download result now

– A new window will open

– Enter registration number, roll number or name or DOB

– The result will be displayed on the screen

The open university had released a notice educating understudies that the outcome for tee December 2018 will be discharged mid-February.

Likewise, IGNOU has released the outcome for the placement test for admission to BE.d seminars on its official site the test that was held in 2019.

The university will release the pending result soon. Students who are not able to view their result are advised to wait and check their result again on the official website of IGNOU. The university has also released the grade cards. Students can access the grade cards by following the same steps given above.

