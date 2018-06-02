The IGNOU term-end examinations is all set to start from tomorrow. Candidates are advised to enter reach the examination centres 30 minutes before the examination starts. They should not forget to carry their admit cards along with them. Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are barred in the examination hall. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit card/hall ticket can take a print out of the same from the official website of IGNOU.

The term end examinations of the Indira Gandhi National Open University has started yeasterday, June 1, 2018 and it will go on till June 23, 2018. According to latest reports, more than 6.7 lakh students had registered for more than 250 academic programmes this year and will be appearing in the examinations. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts from from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on all days of the examinations. The examinations will be held across 926 examination centres across the country.

As per reports in a leading daily, the IGNOU regional director of Lucknow Manorama Singh, said that, 25 examination centres have been set up under the Lucknow Region, out of which eight have been established at central jail, Bareilly, district jails of Jhansi, Barabanki, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi and the Model Jail in Lucknow only for jail inmates who had taken admissions in various programmes of IGNOU. They will be appearing for the examination separately.

Reports say that the examinations will also be held at JNPG College, Lucknow Christian Degree College, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Raebareli, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Balrampur, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Gonda and Charkhari (Mahoba). Meanwhile, the hall tickets for the examinations were released on the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in. recently and candidates were asked to download the same. However, for those who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets can do so as they will not be allowed to sit for the examination tomorrow without their respective hall tickets.

Also, the director has asked the students to reach their respective examination centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examinations. While the assistant regional director Reena Kumari, informed that a special help desk have been arranged to be set up for the examination which will remain open for helping candidates during the examination. Also, students should make sure that they do not carry any electronic devices to the examination hall.

